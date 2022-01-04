A “Beavis and Butt-Head” feature film reboot will make its way to Paramount+ this year, Mike Judge, the creator of the classic 1990s animated MTV series, said Tuesday night.

For this project, Judge said in a tweet that it will include a “brand new movie and more” on the streamer but that Beavis and Butt-Head “need some time to get back in shape.”

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Judge had previously been tapped to write, produce and voice two new “Beavis and Butt-Head” seasons for a rebooted series on Comedy Central in July 2020, several months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The status of the Comedy Central series was uncertain.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” ran on MTV from 1993-1997 and is considered among the network’s most popular series during its earlier, pre-reality TV days, both lauded for its satirical take on social issues and panned for its use of animated violence.

It was revived for a one-season return in 2011. A feature film, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” was released in 1996 by Paramount.

Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.