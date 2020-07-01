‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Reboot Headed to Comedy Central With 2-Season Order

Mike Judge will return to write and voice the two teens

| July 1, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Beavis and Butthead MTV classic

MTV

“Beavis and Butt-Head” are back, trading in music videos for TikTok.

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of a new “reimagined” version of the MTV animated series, with creator Mike Judge returning to write, produce and voice the two lead characters. The network’s deal with Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment includes spinoffs and specials.

Per Comedy Central, in this new iteration, “Beavis” and “Butt-Head” are entering a whole new Gen Z world.

Also Read: Tracee Ellis Ross-Led 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie' Lands at Comedy Central

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Added Judge: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head” ran on MTV from 1993-1997 and is considered among the network’s most popular series during its earlier, pre-reality TV days, both lauded for its satirical take on social issues and panned for its use of animated violence. It was revived for a one-season return in 2011. A feature film, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” was released in 1996 by Paramount.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” revival will join “Daria” spinoff “Jodie” on Comedy Central, which is cornering the market on bringing back 1990s-era MTV cartoons. “Daria” itself began as a spinoff of “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

