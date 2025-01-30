Netflix Adds Documentaries on Manson Murders, Osama Bin Laden and the Titan Submarine to 2025 Slate

Prepare for some captivating documentaries and docuseries from Netflix this year. The streamer announced during its Next on Netflix event that it will be premiering new projects about the Manson murders, Osama Bin Laden, the Titan submarine implosion and Hurricane Katrina, just to name a few of its upcoming buzzy docs.

The first major new documentary release is a big one. The documentary film “Chaos: The Manson Murders” will premiere on March 7. From legendary filmmaker Errol Morris, who previously released “The Thin Blue Line” and “The Fog of War,” little is known about this project other than its subject matter. The film is likely based on Tom O’Neill’s “CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.” Morris, Robert Fernandez and Steven Hathaway serve as producers.

That will then be followed by “American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden,” which will premiere on March 10. The upcoming docuseries offers an in-depth look about how the world came together to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after he orchestrated the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

The next big release will be on April 21 with “Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey.” From “My Octopus Teacher” director Pippa Ehrlich, the film follows a man who discovers a new purpose in life after he rescues a baby pangolin, one of the most trafficked animals in the world. Ehrlich produces the film alongside George Chignell, Jessica Grimshaw and Nick Shumaker. Executive producers include Craig Foster, Swati Thiyagarajan and David Levine.

“Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

August will see the premiere of the docuseries “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water,” which comes from “Stamped from the Beginning” producer Alisa Payne. The three-episode series tells the story of how a brutal coastal hurricane transformed into a cataclysmic disaster thanks to human error. The series will largely be told through first-person accounts as the people of New Orleans recall what it was life to live through this horrifying tragedy and reflect on how this storm permanently changed their home. Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles and Spike Lee all direct episodes of “Katrina.” The series is produced by Pollard and executive produced by Lee.

That’s the end of the documentaries with a known premiere date. But Netflix still has four more buzzy projects up its sleeve: “Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds,” “Eddie,” “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer” and finally “Titan.”

“Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds” will take viewers inside the cockpit of the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron for the first time. Along the way, the film will also detail the level of training and personal sacrifice demanded of these pilots. The movie comes from “Pass the Rock” director Matt Wilcox and is produced by Higher Ground Productions, Blue Ox Films and Supper Club.

“Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

With “Eddie,” Netflix will then chronicle the career of a living legend: Eddie Murphy. In this documentary film, the iconic comedian will look back on his life from his meteoric rise as a teen comic and breakout time on “Saturday Night Live” to dominating the box office with movies like “Trading Places,” “Shrek” and “Dreamgirls.” The movie will reflect on the performer’s nearly 50-year career and the three generations of fans he’s entertained and inspired, while sharing insights from friends, co-stars, directors and fellow comedians. “Eddie” is directed by Angus Wall, who is best known for his Oscar-winning editorial work on “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Social Network.” Its producers include John Davis, John Fox, Charisse Hewitt, Terry Leonard and Kent Kubena.

Moving into the world of true crime, Netflix will release a new series from “What Happened Miss Simone?” and “Lost Girls” director Liz Garbus, titled “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.” Repeatedly, young women who worked in the sex industry disappeared from New York City and Long Island. For 13 years, the case of the Long Island serial killer remained unsolved, at least that was the case until July 2023 when the police arrested a suspect. This three-episode series will explore the twists of this headline-grabbing case that is still developing in real time. Directed by Garbus, “Gone Girls” is executive produced by Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Anne Carey, Jon Bardin and Mala Chapple and comes from Story Syndicate.

Finally, Netflix’s last major documentary announcement may prove to be its buzziest of the year. Director Mark Monroe (“Icarus”) closely examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and his deadly underwater endeavor in “Titan,” a film about the submersible implosion of the same name. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Kate Barry, Tommy Coriale, Mala Chapple, Amy Herdy and Jude executive produce the movie with Monroe, Jon Bardin and Lily Garrison serving as its producers.