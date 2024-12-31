Where to Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

2025 is bearing down upon us, and you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to watching New Year’s specials this year. But, if you’re a country music fan, you might gravitate toward “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

Set to have 40 back-to-back performances across five hours, country music stars will all be together to ring in the New Year on CBS, for a whole five hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.

When is the special?

Obviously, a New Year’s Eve special will take place on, well, New Year’s Eve. But, more specifically, you’ll be able to watch “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is. You’ll be able to watch it on CBS, and subscribers to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME will be able to stream it via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Who’s hosting the event?

“Nashville’s Big Bash” will see a tag team of four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Keith Urban and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith hosting the show.

Who’s performing during the show?

The broadcast will see performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson.

Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are headlining from Bicentennial Park, and Parker McCollum will perform from the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack.

Is “Nashville’s Big Bash” ringing in the New Year on the east or west coast?

This special will ring in the new year live with the east coast, as well as those on central time, as the broadcast will be five hours long.