Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, Green Day and More to Perform on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The lineup for this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is starting to take shape, and the slate of performers will include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Aqua, of course, is the group behind the 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” which gained new relevance thanks to Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” movie this year.

The performances will take place in Hollywood, which will be hosted by Jeannie Mai while Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hold things down in Times Square.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air Sunday, Dec. 31 live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.