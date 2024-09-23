Fandom Party Returns to New York Comic Con

Just when you thought the fun ended in San Diego… Fandom is heading to New York City for a can’t-miss event during New York Comic Con, the company announced on Monday.

The Fandom Party New York, presented by Universal Orlando Resort, will be held at The Venue on Music Row at the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square on Friday, Oct. 18, from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. ET and will bring together fans, celebrities, influencers, industry partners and press for a fun-filled night to remember.

Fans should make sure to follow @getfandom on social media for the chance to win tickets to the party.

“San Diego Comic-Con is certainly a place where we have always been celebrating fans, making sure they’re having an awesome time,” CMO Stephanie Fried said in an interview with TheWrap. “New York Comic Con is something we’ve dipped our toe into a bit and haven’t formalized as part of our core strategy, but going forward, we really believe in the power of these events and surrounding fan conventions at scale.”

Fried added: “New York Comic Con is obviously another big fan event. It’s important in entertainment and gaming, and we want to be there to, again, celebrate and bring joy to those fans.”

Fandom is turning 20 this year on Oct. 18, and guests will enjoy an unforgettable night of curated and immersive experiences during The Fandom Party New York, including:

An interactive photo booth experience and scavenger hunt highlighting the five immersive worlds coming to the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025

An AR experience and collectible pin from partner Pinfinity

Fandom arcade games filled with fun prizes to celebrate Fandom’s 20th anniversary

And the excitement continues at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Javits Center Room 406.3. Join Chris Hayner, Sr. Editor at GameSpot, and members of the Universal Destinations & Experiences creative team for an exclusive panel, titled, Universal Epic Universe: The Creation of Universal’s Game-Changing New Theme Park.