The Best Comic-Con Parties of 2024 | Photos

Comic-Con and the Party Report return to San Diego where celebrities also embraced the con’s thriving party scene, after last year’s Hollywood labor strikes shut most of the parties down. EW’s annual bash made a triumphant return to the Hard Rock’s Float rooftop, along with Fandom and a few notable others.

This year, there was plenty to do offsite around the convention, so here are TheWrap’s photos from some of SDCC 2024‘s best parties and activations.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe kicked things off on Preview Day with a cool store takeover activation in the Gaslamp, where con-goers noshed on hot dogs, crispy chicken sandwiches and frozen slushies.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Fandom once again threw one of the classiest parties of the year in San Diego at the Hard Rock Hotel, presented by EA, Z2 and Pinfinity.

Former NFL starter Colin Kaepernick made a special appearance at the Fandom party and mingled with fans along with taking a ton of photos with guests.

A show-stopping performance by headliner and global music sensation Jason Derulo had the crowd at Fandom on their feet and bopping to the beat.

The Bloom Nightclub transformed into the Iceberg Lounge and was among the better activations at the con, bringing Oz Cobblepot’s secret nightclub and inner sanctum, 44 Below, to life.

Photo by Andi Ortiz for TheWrap Marvel Studios’ massive Galactus drone and fireworks show at Petco Park held after the “Deadpool and Wolverine” Hall H panel not only broke records, but also won the con’s coolest activation, as fans kept buzzing about it afterwards.

J-pop sensation LiSA made her return to North America after nearly a decade, performing anime hits at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park for the Crunchyroll Concert Series.

Marvel Studios also threw a very exclusive afterparty inside the Andaz hotel where chief Kevin Feige, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito and “Avengers” co-director Joe Russo took a victory lap after a triumphant return to Hall H and crossing $30 billion in worldwide box office earlier in the afternoon.

Kevin Hart made his first-ever surprise appearance at SDCC as “Borderlands” took over Bar 207 at the Hard Rock Hotel and transformed it into Moxxi’s Bar.

The most anticipated party of Comic-Con, Entertainment Weekly’s closing night bash returned this year with presenting sponsor Peacock and DJ Michelle Pesce on the 1s and 2s.

Worlds collide as “The Boys” star Jack Quaid and “Superman & Lois” headliner Tyler Hoechlin mingled inside the Entertainment Weekly party.