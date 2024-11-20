Disney, ESPN and NBA Team Up on ‘Dunk the Halls,’ the First Animated NBA Game Played in Real Time

The annual Christmas Day NBA game is getting animated this year — literally.

Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up for “Dunk the Halls” – the first real-time animated NBA game that utilizes Sony’s Beyond Sports technology. The game, airing on Christmas Day at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+ and featuring the San Antonio Spurs facing off against the New York Knicks, marks the first animated presentation of an NBA game and the first NBA game to stream on Disney+. (The regular, live-action version of the game will be available on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+.)

In the animated version of the game, which in reality is being played in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, will be set on the iconic Main Street, USA, in the Magic Kingdom (part of the sprawling Walt Disney World complex outside of Orlando, Florida). Throughout the game, shots of Main Street, USA, and other iconic Magic Kingdom locations, will regularly be shown – including images of Cinderella’s Castle. Classic Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy and Chip and Dale will be cheering the players on. (We always knew Mickey was a Spurs guy.)

Watch the trailer below:

The telecast will feature first-of-its-kind technology, with each Spurs and Knicks player appearing as a motion-enabled, animated player. “Through state-of-the-art real-time visualization technology enabled by Sony’s Beyond Sports, combined with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking, fans watching Dunk the Halls will see every three-pointer, dunk, layup, pass and more from the real-life Spurs vs. Knicks game as it happens,” according to the official release.

During halftime of the animated version of the game, the Disney characters will compete in a slam dunk contest. Also, Santa’s elves will operate the cameras for the game, with Santa himself operating the ESPN “Sky Cam.” The Disney characters will also deliver pre-game and halftime speeches to the players and decorate a large Christmas tree during the game.

Additionally, Drew Carter will serve as the play-by-play commentator alongside ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt. They will be joined by Daisy Duck, who will serve as the sideline reporter. (Carter and McNutt will be animated in the style of the game.)

Disney has done stuff like this before – there was recently an NFL game that was rendered to look like the teams were playing inside Andy’s room from “Toy Story.” (Duke Caboom performed a stunt during the halftime show.) And on Dec. 9, the Simpsons Funday Football, streaming on Disney+ and ESPN+, will feature the characters from the famous animated series. Sounds like a slam dunk.