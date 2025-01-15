NewsNation Shakes Up Primetime Lineup, Moves Leland Vittert and Elizabeth Vargas to New Time Slots

NewsNation is shaking up its primetime lineup in the wake of Dan Abrams’ departure.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, Leland Vittert’s “On Balance” will air in the 9 p.m. ET hour, while “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” moves to 7 p.m. ET, the network announced Wednesday. As a part of the reshuffling, Vargas and the network came to a new multi-year agreement for Vargas to continue hosting her weeknight program.

“We’re extremely happy to be bringing Leland and Elizabeth to our primetime line-up,” president of programming and specials Michael Corn said in a statement. “They are extraordinary and experienced journalists who are fearless, smart, and curious. They have travelled the globe to deliver the news, and they have each developed a loyal and growing audience here at NewsNation.”

The news comes as Abrams prepares to wrap up his NewsNation show, “Dan Abrams Live,” in February. At the time, Abrams said he’s reached a point “where it’s impossible to keep devoting the time needed for this show while also running and growing my other businesses,” though he will remain on in a different capacity at the network which has not yet been announced.

Vittert’s “On Balance” shifts to 9 p.m. ET from the 7 p.m. ET timeslot, which first launched in July 2021, just two months after Vittert joined the network as an anchor in May 2021. Since its debut, “On Balance,” which has covered everything from the Israel-Hamas war to the 2024 presidential election, has grown 270% in total viewers and 500% among adults ages 25-54, according to Nielsen.

“I am grateful to NewsNation for the opportunity to host a primetime program, and thankful to our passionate viewers who tune in every night,” Vittert said. “As a team, we take our role in the media landscape seriously and will continue to be a source of fairness to all.”

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” which previously aired at 5 p.m. ET, first premiered in spring 2023, and has likewise seen steady audience growth, with total viewers seeing a 20% boost since the show’s launch.

“I couldn’t be happier to be staying at NewsNation, and to be moving to the 7 pm hour weeknights,” Vargas said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue our mission to report the news for ALL Americans. I have an amazing team and am thrilled to be working with them.”

NewsNation has had impressive ratings growth of late, with the network’s weekend programming recently outpacing MSNBC this weekend, with NewsNation averaging 34,000 viewers in the key demo on Saturday from 4-7 p.m ET while MSNBC averaged 26,000 viewers.