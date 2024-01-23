You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills have broken a new record for “NFL on CBS.” Sunday night’s game brought in more than 50 million viewers, breaking the record for the most-watched NFL divisional playoff game in the history of “NFL on CBS.”

According to CBS, the game was the most watched program on any network since last year’s Super Bowl LVII. It also ranked as the Paramount+’s most-streamed live event to date.

An average of 50.39 million viewers watched the Chiefs’ victory over the Bills, and the broadcast peaked at 56.25 million viewers. This is up 10% from last year’s Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers mashup, which saw 45.66 million viewers. That game was in a comparable window to Sunday night’s divisional playoff.

The previous record was set in January of 2017, between the Cowboys and the Packers, which saw 48.52 million viewers.

On Sunday, the Chiefs narrowly beat the Bills with a score of 27 to 24. Starting in the second quarter, Kansas City fell behind Buffalo, but they were ultimately able to secure their victory with a fourth quarter touchdown.

Moving ahead, the Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, which will broadcast on CBS Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. That will then be followed by the NFC Championship Game, which will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET and will take place between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. The winners of each championship will then face off in Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs have seen a notable increase in fans and viewership this past season, owning in part to tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.