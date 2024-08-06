Nick Offerman Pens Anti-Trump Song ‘These Guys Are F–kin’ Weird’ to the Tune of ‘God Bless the USA’ | Video

Nick Offerman put his own twist on former President Donald Trump’s rally theme song “God Bless the USA” at the Comics For Kamala online fundraiser Monday evening. While other comedians, politicians and actors worked to garner laughs while talking up the Democratic nominee, Offerman told the audience that he would let the others be funny while he introduced his original song.

The “Civil War” star performed his own rendition of the American classic from the point of view of a reformed Republican voter, who might have once been “blind, but can now see a clear way to decency.”

“So I’m proud to be a Kamala man, who has quit the GOP, because I can’t just abide by a man who’s tried for 34 felonies,” he sang to the tune of “God Bless the USA, aka “Proud to Be an American.”

“And I’ll proudly stand up and face the facts that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists… Well, those guys are f–king weird.”

During “The Last of Us” star’s three-and-a-half minute performance, the campaign raised more than $12,000 for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Offerman leaned into Democrats’ rhetoric around Republicans, including their presidential nominees — that they are just “weird.”

“I don’t mind sex with porn stars. I’d do it too if I had the guts, but when it comes to f–king the furniture, well that’s just f–king nuts,” his refrain from the perspective of a changed Republican continued.

The star and real-life woodsman, who came to fame as stubborn libertarian mayor Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” has long been Hollywood’s go-to guy to play conservative parts. Many thought his role as a dystopian American president in the A24 film “Civil War” was an imitation of Trump, though the star denied that the film was inherently political, as did writer-director Alex Garland.

“I’m proud to be on Kamala’s side, where I know I’ll never see some spray-tanned tool denying a girl her ethnic identity,” his song continued. “Kamala’s got momentum, and more importantly, she didn’t hide any nuclear secrets where the Mar-a-Lagos pee.”

Fans who grew to love Offerman as a right-winged, hard-shelled man were surprised to find out that he was a Bernie Sanders supporter. Offerman has been staunchly against Trump since 2016, calling him racist and sexist. After the 2020 election, he tweeted a photo of himself with an “I Voted” sticker, adding the caption “#VoteWarren” in reference to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

An hour and a half into the program, Comics for Kamala has raised more than $450,000 for the campaign. The Emmy Award winner finished his rendition of “God Bless the USA,” giving a special shoutout to second gentleman Doug Emhoff and reiterating his stance on Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.

“She’s a POTUS that you could hug, and if he was here, I’d like to crack a beer with future first husband Doug,” Offerman concluded. “Trump and Vance, they don’t got a chance — those guys are f–king weird.”

The lineup for Comics for Kamala had no shortage of star power. Ben Stiller, Mark Hammil, Jon Hamm and many more joined the call for registration and to fundraise for the Harris campaign — it ultimately pulled in more than $530,000 on Monday night. You can watch the full fundraiser below and listen to Offerman’s song at the top of this post.