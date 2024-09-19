Nico Santos Sets Guest Starring Roles on ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Night Court’ Season 3

Nico Santos is headed to “St. Denis Medical” and “Night Court” Season 3.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star will reunite with “Superstore” team Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin as well as stars Kaliko Kauahi and Josh Lawson as he takes on a guest starring role in NBC’s upcoming medical mockumentary.

Santos will guest star in “St. Denis Medical” as Rene, “a veteran RN, and leader of a clique of nurses that give off a ‘Mean Girls’ vibe — which makes Rene the ‘Regina George’ of St. Denis,” according to his official character description. It that “his intimidating demeanor” will present a challenge for Allison Tolman’s Alex, who is the head nurse.

Nico Santos and Wendi McLendon-Covey in “St. Denis Medical.” (Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Nico Santos, Allison Tolman and Wendi McLendon-Covey. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

In addition to Kauahi and Tolman, “St. Denis Medical” also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim.

Santos will pay a visit “Night Court” Season 3 as a guest star when the returns to NBC on Nov. 18.

Santos will play an influencer who reviews crazy places around New York City for his list of “Best Circuses in New York City That Aren’t The Circus.” His character, who is described as “outspoken and obnoxious,” comes face-to-face with Abby (Melissa Rauch), who is determined for her courtroom to be so boring it does not end up on his list.

“Night Court” also stars John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi.

Santos is best known for starring as Mateo in NBC’s hit comedy “Superstore,” and can also be seen in “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Happiness for Beginners” and “The Re-Education of Molly Singer.” For his performance in “Superstore,” Santos was nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in both 2019 and 2020, and won a 2021 Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy.

“St. Denis Medical” and “Night Court” are Universal Television productions.