Nicole Kidman to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival’s International Star Award

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman will be honored by the Palm Springs International Film Festival with its 2025 International Star Award, the festival announced on Friday.

The prize is in recognition of Kidman’s acclaimed performance in the daring “Babygirl,” for which she won the Venice Film Festival’s best actress award.

“Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease,” said festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “In ‘Babygirl,’ she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world. For this tour de force performance, we are honored to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman.”

In addition to her Oscar-winning performance as Virginia Woolf in “The Hours,” Kidman has also been nominated for “Moulin Rouge,” “Rabbit Hole,” Lion” and “Being the Ricardos.” She has won two Emmys, for acting in and producing “Big Little Lies,” and has been nominated for 17 Golden Globe Awards, winning six.

She joins this year’s announced Palm Spring honorees: Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); “Conclave” (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Lucian Msamati; Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and “Emilia Pérez” (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Kidman also received the Palm Springs International Star Award for 2016’s “Lion.” Other recipients of the prize include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron.

The film awards will take place on Jan. 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs

Convention Center, with the festival running from Jan. 2-13, 2025.