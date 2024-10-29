‘Night Court’ Star Melissa Rauch Says Mayim Bialik Episode Will Have Many ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Blossom’ Easter Eggs

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” are in for a treat during Mayim Bialik’s upcoming “Night Court” guest star spot, which Melissa Rauch teases includes “many” Easter eggs for both shows.

“People can expect to see many ‘Big Bang’ Easter eggs, both ‘Big Bang’ Easter eggs and ‘Blossom’ Easter eggs throughout the episode,” Rauch told TheWrap of the Season 3 episode.

The sitcom will serve as an on-screen reunion for Rauch and Bialik after last starring together on “The Big Bang Theory,” with Rauch saying, “We have, of course, kept in touch since ‘Big Bang,’ although we haven’t been on set together since our season finale.” Bialik will also reunite with John Larroquette after she appeared on “The John Larroquette Show” in the ’90s.

In the upcoming episode, Bialik will play what Rauch calls a “bizarro version of Mayim” as the former takes the stand as a night court defendant. While Judge Abby Stone (Rauch) is initially excited to meet her as a fan of ’90s sitcom “Blossom,” things take a turn when Abby discovers Bialik is actually stalking her, per the official logline.

Rauch had mentioned to Bialik that she would love to have her guest star on the NBC comedy series, though she didn’t mention at the time that Bialik would be playing a version of herself. Luckily, Bialik was receptive to the idea.

“I called her after we had to come up with this idea for her to play this version of herself, and I asked her, ‘Would you be willing to play yourself — but not really yourself — yourself in name, and maybe you were also on ‘Blossom,’ but there may be this crazy version of you?’” Rauch recalled. “And she was like, ‘I’m in — make me as insane as you want, have as much fun with it’ … she was just so game and up for anything.”

“I was so excited that our writers just crafted this really heightened, elevated Mayim-ish character,” she continued. “She was just brilliant as always, and I had such a blast away with her. I cannot wait for people to see it.”

Bialik won’t be the only “Big Bang Theory” alum stopping by “Night Court” this season. Rauch revealed that Kate Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS series, reprises her role as Carol Ann in “Night Court” Season 3, while Laura Spencer comes to the show for the first time.

“Night Court” returns for Season 3 on Nov. 19 on NBC.