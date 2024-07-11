Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force Banner Signs Producing Deal With Sony Pictures

Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson have signed a producing deal under their Color Force banner with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio announced on Thursday.

The pair is responsible for successful films like “The Hunger Games” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” as well as groundbreaking shows such as “Pose” and “American Crime Story.”

“We are thrilled to have this overall film deal with Color Force,” Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group presidents Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch said in a statement. “Nina and Brad have an amazing track record finding incredibly compelling stories, A+ (plus) relationships in town, the best taste and are just all-around terrific humans who know how to make film franchises.”

Jacobson and Simpson added jointly: “We love making movies. That is why we are excited to make Sony Pictures our home base for feature films. Sanford, Josh, Tom [Rothman] and the whole team have shown their commitment to filmmakers and the theatrical experience time and time again. We feel fortunate to have studio partners who are as energized about making movies as we are.”

Under Color Force, Jacobson and Simpson produced “The Hunger Games” franchise, which has altogether grossed $2.9 billion worldwide, including the prequel film, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which premiered in November 2023 and earned almost $340 million globally.

Jacobson and Simpson also produced the groundbreaking film “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on Kevin Kwan’s international bestseller for Warner Bros., and “Ben Is Back,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim. Jacobson began Color Force in 2007; Simpson joined in 2012, with the pair’s first collaboration together being “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2010), which spawned three beloved sequels.

Prior to starting Color Force, Jacobson was president of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group, where 15 of her projects grossed over $100 million domestically, including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Prior to partnering with Jacobson on Color Force, Simpson was president of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. He began his career as a producer and executive at legendary New York indie production company Killer Films.