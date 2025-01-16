Nintendo Unveils First Look at Switch 2, Coming in 2025 | Video

Nearly eight years after the first Nintendo Switch console was released, the iconic video game company is finally ready to follow it up with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo of America shared a teaser on Thursday showing off the Switch 2’s bigger screen, muted colors, larger Joy-Cons and a built-in kickstand. Backwards compatibility is also expected and the video appeared to show a new Mario Kart game in action.

While they did not offer a specific release date, the console will officially be coming in 2025. Plus, a Nintendo Direct broadcast has been set for April 2, ostensibly with plenty of additional details to be revealed therein.

Furthermore, upcoming in-person events to experience the Switch 2 firsthand have been set for New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Registration for those go live on Friday.

The first Nintendo Switch proved to be a major hit after its release in March 2017. It has sold more than 146 million units, making it the third best-selling console of all time, behind only Sony’s PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS.

In addition to the Switch 1 itself, Nintendo has also released the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite and the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED in the time since.

Still, the original Switch is going strong eight years after its release with just under 5,000 games in its library. Super Mario Party Jamboree only came out in October, for instance.