‘The View’ Hosts Try to Guess What Trump Said to Make Obama Smile: Could’ve Been a ‘That Was Dumb’ Smile | Video

Former president Barack Obama raised some eyebrows on Thursday after he was seen laughing with President-elect Donald Trump — who regularly pushed birther conspiracy theories about Obama — during fellow former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. So, on Friday morning, the hosts of “The View” tried to decipher what Trump could’ve possibly said to elicit the laugh.

Playing the clip for the audience, the ladies all agreed that they enjoyed trying to read the body language of everyone in attendance, not just Trump and Obama. Behar joked that she desperately wanted to “be a fly on Mike Pence’s head” for the event, so she could’ve heard everything. Still, she had a guess as to what Trump might’ve said.

“It looks like Trump is asking Obama which country the Panama Canal is in,” she joked.

ALL 5 LIVING PRESIDENTS ATTEND CARTER'S STATE FUNERAL: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the surprising seat mates and awkward exchanges when former and incoming administrations with a complicated history reunited at yesterday’s funeral for Pres. Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/rG68KYgfRz — The View (@TheView) January 10, 2025

To that, host Ana Navarro suggested Obama should’ve answered with Florida because Trump “might believe him” and start targeting his own state. Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin was particular amused by Vice President Kamala Harris’ reaction to Trump and Obama laughing together.

“I’d like to point out the shady part of what was going on, right? I saw that the vice president was sort of befuddled by all the talking between Obama and Donald Trump,” she said. “Like, she’s like, ‘What is this?’ So I kind of enjoyed that little tidbit.”

Still, Hostin also wondered what Trump could’ve said to earn a laugh from Obama, suggesting that perhaps it was a laugh of derision.

“I don’t know if it was a ‘That was dumb’ smile, or if it was something that was truly — he was truly engaged by,” Hostin said. “So I’m reading shady stuff into it, but I was entertained by it!”

In the end, Navarro suggested “somebody give Barack Obama a Best Actor Oscar right now,” because it was classy of him to not make a scene at a funeral for another world leader.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video, above.