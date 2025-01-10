‘On Call’ Star Lori Loughlin Didn’t Even Recognize Herself in Gritty Cop Drama

Lori Loughlin’s new role in Prime Video’s “On Call” is so unlike anything else she’s done before, she didn’t even recognize herself on screen at first as a tough cop who’s light years away from her characters in “Full House” and “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin plays police lieutenant Bishop, who’s tough on herself and the officers under her command, including Troian Bellisario’s veteran cop and Brandon Larracuente’s rookie character.

In a recent interview with TheWrap, she and co-star Eriq La Salle — who also directed half the episodes — raved about the Dick Wolf-produced show and how the use of footage from dash cams and bodycams sets the series apart from other police dramas.

TheWrap: I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like this series.

Eriq La Salle: [Grins] That’s the idea.

What was the appeal for you, Lori?

Lori Loughlin: First of all, Dick Wolf, that was a huge appeal. The role is just so different from any role I’ve ever played. I was so fortunate to be offered this, and Eriq was my cheerleader from the beginning, and really helped me flesh out the character. When they screened the first episode, it took me a moment to really recognize myself on screen.That’s how different I look and how far the character is from anything I’ve ever played before.

You’re known for really wholesome TV shows, Lori. What was it like to play against type and drop some F bombs?

LL: It was actually very liberating and freeing. It was fun. I really jumped at that chance.

I understand that all the cast and crew did ride alongs with real cops. Had you ever done that before?

LL: I had done a ride along [with a friend’s husband] before I ever got this show. One thing I took away from it was seeing the officers get out of the car and they know people in the community by name and the names of their kids. I was like, “Oh, wow, this is an interesting dynamic.” I never gave too much thought to, like, these people are here to protect and serve. They love their community, and they know their community and have a relationship with the community.

Eriq La Salle as Sergeant Lasma in On Call. (CREDIT: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris/Prime Video)

ELS: I did on previous projects, but for this one, I did an eight- or nine-hour shift with a cop, and she was so badass. I think Bishop’s character has some of her qualities. And Troian’s character, I think they drew from her. We covered so much on that shift. It’s like the show, literally, where, by the end of the day, I was trying to recall some of the details. So much stuff had happened since that morning, I was like, “Hold on. Oh, wow, we saved a baby. We saved a baby.”

Eriq, you directed the pilot episode. So you’re juggling dash cam and bodycam and traditional cameras. How much of a challenge was that?

ELS: The challenge was finding the alchemy, finding the balance. How much body cam do we use? How much dash cam? Like you said, there really hasn’t been a show like this. When you’re doing something for the first time, you don’t have a formula, you’re creating the formula. You have to taste it a little bit up, a little more seasoning, a little more this, little less that. So that was a challenge, but a cool one. It’s the kind of thing that gets us excited as artists.

What are you hoping viewers take away from it?

LL: For me, watching it — and I’m in the show — but when you watch television you’re [usually] a little removed from it, but with this, you’re in it, you’ll feel like you’re part of the show. But I think at the end of the day, you’ll fall in love with these characters. You want to know more about these characters. You’ll get invested because of the characters.

ELS: It lets them see a different perspective. We’re not trying to make some statement pro or con [about police]. It’s our job as artists to be neutral and to present a three-dimensional story. And that story involves humanity and failure, success, good, bad, gray, all of that. That’s our job.

Eriq, you’ve directed a lot of things in the Dick Wolf universe before this.

Yes, Uncle Dick has been very good. This was such an honor because as an African-American artist, sometimes you’re told, “You’re good,” but you’re kind of pigeonholed. And this is really a camp of meritocracy. Because of some of my previous work with him, I was rewarded with this amazing show and to be able to work with amazing talent and an amazing crew.

This is the best work I think I’ve done in my career. I’m really proud of it and the people that came along on this journey.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Season 1 of “On Call” is now streaming on Prime Video.