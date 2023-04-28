Brandon Larracuente, who plays Dr. Danny Perez on “The Good Doctor,” will not return as a regular on the ABC drama’s Season 7. The news came on Friday as he and Troian Bellisario of “Pretty Little Liars” sign on to Dick Wolf’s police series, “On Call.”

“On Call” is part of Wolf’s overall deal with NBC, which he extended through 2027 earlier this month. It was earlier announced to air on Freevee, before being moved to Amazon Prime.

Perez made his first appearance on “The Good Doctor” in Episode 2 of Season 6 and became a a series regular and a love interest for Bria Samoné Henderson’s Dr. Jordan Allen. His dramatic story line included an opioid addiction and a relapse in the show’s fall finale.

In a promo trailer released for the Season 6 finale, which airs Monday, May 1, Perez is sent flying after being hit by a car in a tunnel. We then see Allen’s dismay as the bloodied doctor is brought into the hospital on a stretcher, condition unknown.

Before joining “The Good Doctor,” Larracuente was on Netflix’s “Bloodline” and “13 Reasons Why” and the Freeform reboot of ’90s series “Party of Five.”