Note: This story contains spoilers from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12, Episode 6.

Lori Loughlin cheated at golf and parodied her infamous college admissions scandal while guest starring in Sunday’s new episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The episode, titled “The Gettysburg Address,” followed as Larry David went to bat for the “Full House” actress to join the Ocean View Country Club, as a favor for his friend Ted Danson. David learned that Loughlin had been blacklisted due to her role in the college admissions scandal, to which he replies, “You know I’m a champion of the underdog.”

He then delivers a rousing speech to the board which earns him a standing ovation.

“I highly resolve that she shall not have served her time in vain, and that this exclusive club of specific people, by specific people and for specific people shall have a new specific member,” David said, referencing the Gettysburg Adress.

But he quickly regretted the move after playing a round of golf with the “Full House” star. First, Loughlin was able to get an exemption to the club’s “cart path only” rule.

“You gotta have a doctor’s note to get one of those,” Larry said, to which Loughlin replied: “I have Epstein-Barr … one hematologist thinks so.” Following the round of golf, she proceeded to flex a handicap sticker on her Porsche and told Larry to work on his short game before speeding off.

Lori Loughlin in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

During another round, David learned that Loughlin bribed the starter with $50 in order to have the tee time moved up, and toward the end of the game, she lied about her score despite her ball ending up in the woods.

“How’d you get it out of the woods? You were pretty deep in there,” Larry says, to which she replies: “I had a good lie.” He then mutters, “Yeah, you had a good lie, all right.”

Larry David and Lori Loughlin in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

The episode took jabs at controversy that’s surrounded Loughlin in recent years. In 2020, the actress was sentenced to two months in prison for a college admissions cheating scam that got her two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. As previously stipulated in her plea deal, Loughlin was also required to spend two years on probation, pay a $150,000 fine and carry out 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin, who was released that same year, has gone on to appear in Christmas movies for Great American Family. On Thursday, she also won the Grace Prize for “A Christmas Blessing” at the 31st annual Movieguide Faith & Values awards gala.

New episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” air Sundays on HBO and stream on Max.