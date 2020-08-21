Mossimo Giannulli, the fashion designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin, was sentenced on Friday morning to five months in prison for his involvement in a college admissions cheating scam that allowed his two daughters to gain admission into the University of Southern California.

Giannulli must also serve two years on probation, pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service as part of his sentencing. Loughlin’s sentencing will take place later on Friday afternoon. His sentence will begin on Nov. 19 before 2 p.m. ET.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, in accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, said the prison sentence stipulated under the sentancing guidlines “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.” Unlike most plea agreements where the Judge is free to decide sentencing, Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s proposed prison terms were binding as long as the judge accept the deals.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in accepting the sentencing. “I take full responsibly for my conduct. I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward.”

In handing down the sentencing, Gorton said Giannulli “has no excuse” for his crime.

“You are an informed, smart successful businessman. You certainly did know better, and you helped sponsor a breathtaking fraud on our system of education and involved your wife and two daughters in cheating and faking their ways into a prestigious university,” the Judge said. “You are not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy.”

Loughlin is expected to face two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

The couple was arrested last year after federal prosecutors said they had paid $500,000 in bribes to USC officials to get their two daughters admitted as recruits for the crew team, despite the fact that neither daughter had ever played the sport. After months of fighting the charges and maintaining their innocence, Giannulli and Loughin pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, respectively.

Last year, actress Felicity Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced as part of the college admissions scam, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” After pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison. She was given an early release after serving out 11 of her 14 days in prison.

