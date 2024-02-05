You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Note: This story contains spoilers from the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 premiere.

The Season 12 premiere of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” totaled 1 million cross-platform viewers on Max and HBO, TheWrap has learned.

The figure marks a 26% increase compared to the audience of 788,000 and 789,000 viewers who tuned in for the Season 11 premiere and finale, respectively. Season 11 ultimately averaged 4.3 million viewers per episode across platforms.

The comedy series was competing for eyeballs on Sunday with music’s biggest night — The 66th annual Grammy Awards — which scored 16.9 million viewers on CBS, according to Nielsen fast national and Out of Home ratings data. That’s up 34% from the 12.4 million viewers brought in by last year’s ceremony, which at the time marked the Grammys’ biggest audience since 2020.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” final season opener starts out as a simple trip to Atlanta, Georgia. But in the show’s classic fashion, chaos ensues ultimately ending in David’s arrest for breaking the state’s voting laws by giving water to Auntie Rae at the conclusion of the episode.

The episodes highlights include a hilarious fight between David and Siri, and a recreation of Donald Trump’s infamous mugshot from when he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, last year.

In addition to David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 stars Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Susie Essman (“Broad City”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Vince Vaughn (“Wedding Crashers”) and Tracey Ullman (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”).

David, Garlin, and Jeff Schaffer serve as executive producers, with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serving as co-executive producers.

The first episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 is available to stream now. New episodes premiere Sundays on HBO and Max