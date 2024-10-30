Lori Loughlin Returns in Dick Wolf’s ‘On Call’ for Prime Video | Photos

Dick Wolf, the TV visionary behind such massive hits as “Law & Order” and the “Chicago” and “FBI” universes, is moving into the world of streaming. The half-hour police drama “On Call” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 9, 2025. It will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video’s upcoming series will mark Wolf Entertainment’s first-ever scripted streaming series. It will also mark Lori Loughlin first starring series role after her role in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

“On Call” comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. The series was co-created by Tim Walsh (“Hightown,” “Chicago P.D.”) and Elliot Wolf (“Law & Order: Criminal Justice System”) and follows a rookie and veteran officer as they patrol Long Beach, California. The series will combine a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera and cellphone footage “to create a cinema verité effect,” a press release for the series reads. Check out the first look images below:

Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) stars as the tough but protective veteran officer Traci Harmon, who has to balance her place on the force with training the next generation. She will be accompanied by Brandon Larracuente (“The Good Doctor”) as Alex Diaz, an ambitious rookie. They will be joined by Eriq La Salle (“ER,” “Logan”) as Sergeant Lasman, Lori Loughlin (“Fuller House”) as Lieutenant Bishop and Rich Ting (“Tulsa King”) as Sergeant Koyama.

The upcoming series is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Elliot Wolf, Walsh, LaSalle and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers for the series. LaSalle will also direct multiple episodes. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Though this is Wolf Entertainment’s first scripted streaming series, Wolf has dipped his toes into the world of streaming before. Earlier this year, Netflix released the true crime docuseries “Homicide,” which followed detectives and prosecutors as they revisit their most challenging cases.