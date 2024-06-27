‘One Piece’ Adds Callum Kerr, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colleti and Ty Keogh to Season 2

“One Piece” is expanding its crew by four more members. Callum Kerr, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti and Ty Keogh have all been added to the cast of Season 2 of the Netflix original.

Kerr, who most recently starred in “Monarch,” will play Smoker. Rehwald (“Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures”) will play Tashigi; Colletti (“The Many Saints of Newark”) will play Wapol; and Keogh (“24 Hours To Live”) will play Dalton.

Smoker is a Marine vice admiral as well as the Commander of the G-5 Marine base. The fan favorite character is the superior and mentor of Tashigi, a Marine officer. Together, they serve as two of the antagonists for the series (at least for now). Wapol is the monarch of the Drum Pirates, and Dalton is a Royal Guard who serves under Wapol in the kingdom.

They will joined the previously announced Season 2 cast members Camrus Johnson (“Batwoman”) as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker (“Raised by Wolves”) as Mr 9, David Dastmalchian (“Late Night With The Devil”) as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn (“Warrior”) as Miss Valentine, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell (“Game of Thrones”) as Crocus and Werner Coetser (“Getroud met rugby”) as Dory. Additionally Season 2 cast members will be revealed at a later date.

Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji will also return for this upcoming season.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as the co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for Season 2. “One Piece” is also executive produced by Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda. The live-action pirate adventure series based on the manga of the same name is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.