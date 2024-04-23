‘One Piece’ Season 2 Adds Joe Tracz as Coshowrunner

Joe Tracz has joined Netflix’s “One Piece” as coshowrunner, TheWrap has learned.

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” co-EP and writer will serve as coshowrunner, writer and executive producer for the live action show’s second season alongside coshowrunner, writer and EP Matt Owens. The news of Tracz joining the team comes over six months after the anime adaptation was renewed for a second season after dominating Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list in 2023.

“I’ve been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don’t come bigger or more beloved than ‘One Piece,’” Tracz said in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of Oda-san’s incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season 1. So it’s a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season 2.”

“Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take ‘One Piece’ to new heights,” Owens said. “We’re incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!”

Tracz also created, wrote and served as showrunner for Netflix’s “Dash & Lily,” and served as a writer and producer for Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Owens and Tracz are set to executive produce Season 2 alongside “One Piece” author Eiichiro Oda, as well as Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda. The series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

Iñaki Godoy is set to reprise his role as Monkey D. Luffy in Season 2, alongside Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional details regarding Season 2 are being kept under wraps.

“One Piece” launched its first season on August 31, 2023, and debuted at the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV list in its first week on the streamer with 18.5 million views. The show spent eight weeks on the global most-watched Top 10 list and reached the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Deadline first reported the news.