‘Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question’ and ‘Stay Alive, My Son’ Win Producers Guild Awards

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” and “Stay Alive, My Son” are the two latest winners of Producers Guild Awards, the Producers Guild of America announced at its annual West Coast Nominees Celebration in Los Angeles.

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” won in the Outstanding Short-Form Program category. Other nominees included, the fourth season of “Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training,” the third season of “Love, Death + Robots,” the first season of “Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day” Series, and the first season of “Tales of the Jedi.”

This year’s PGA Innovation Award, which goes to work in VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media, was won by the producers of “Stay Alive, My Son” from UME Studios.

Earlier this week, the PGA announced the winners of the Outstanding Sports Program and Outstanding Children’s Program categories, with “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” winning the former and “Sesame Street” winning the latter.

The remaining categories will be given out at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The awards:

Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training” (Season 4)

“Love, Death + Robots” (Season 3)

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” (Season 2) *WINNER

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day” Series (Season 1)

“Tales of the Jedi” (Season 1)

Innovation Award

“Dance Monsters” (Lime Pictures)

“Experience Yosemite” (CityLights)

“Ghostbusters VR Academy” (HOLOGATE)

“LeMusk – A Cinematic Sensory Experience” (Intel Corporation)

“Lustration” (New Canvas)

“On The Morning You Wake” (To the End of the World) (ASTREA)

“OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre” (VRROOM)

“PerfectoVerse” (Watch and Play)

“Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending” (Felix and Paul Studios, with participation of MeetMo) (Meta Quest)

“Stay Alive, My Son” (UME Studios) *WINNER

“Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party” (Sawhorse Productions)

“Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass” (R/GA)