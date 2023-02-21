‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off,’ ‘Sesame Street’ Win Producers Guild Awards

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” and “Sesame Street” have won the first Producers Guild Awards to be given out this year, the Producers Guild of America announced at its annual East Coast Nominees Celebration in New York.

The HBO documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” won in the Outstanding Sports Program category, whose other nominees included “McEnroe” and “Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers.” The long-running series “Sesame Street” won in the Outstanding Children’s Program category.

The PGA will announce the winners in its Outstanding Short Form Program and Innovation categories on Thursday evening at its West Coast Nominees Celebration. The other categories will be given out on Saturday evening at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles.

The awards:

Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions”

“Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers”

“McEnroe”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” *WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Sesame Street” *WINNER

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”