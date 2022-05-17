There are hijinks aplenty in the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 teaser trailer, which will be released on Hulu June 28 following the series’ fan-favorite and critically acclaimed first season.

Not only does the one-minute clip give viewers additional looks at new cast members Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, but it also uncovers how the main trio (Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short) are coping with their newfound notoriety as they frantically attempt to clear their names.

The teaser opens following the immediate aftermath of the Season 1 finale, where Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) were handcuffed and placed in a cop car after being found with the recently killed body of building manager Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). As the amateur podcasters leave the police department’s interrogation room, they’re mobbed by dozens of reporters, prompting exclamations of horrified “Oh, my God’s” from everyone in hilarious succession (that is, exempting Oliver, who is thrilled by the attention).

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Despite being released from jail, the trio receives a less than warm welcome from their understandably disgruntled neighbors. The particularly sardonic tenant Uma (Jackie Hoffman) greets them with a sarcastic, “Oh goody, the murderers are here.”

Taking matters into their own hands once again, they revive their title podcast with a second season (now competing with Tina Fey’s podcast queen Cinda Canning), hoping to uncover more evidence as to who framed them for Folger’s murder. Naturally, the decision produces — among other misadventures — Oliver fumbling with the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, that he hastily throws into the ceiling to avoid getting caught holding it.

In a twist, the teaser also uncovers a hidden passageway in the hallways of the Arconia, which the trio will likely use to sneak around the building in search for clues. “We’re getting the hang of this,” Charles excitedly says at the teaser’s conclusion, prompting a cheeky response from Oliver, who adds in agreement, “Absolutely! You can tell it’s our second season.”

While details are scant about Schumer and MacLaine’s roles, Delevingne will play Alice, a chic art world insider and Gomez’s love interest. Meanwhile, Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Jan (Amy Ryan) are set to recur. A 30-second-long teaser for the season previously dropped on Oscars Sunday, featuring the three friends introducing the podcast’s sophomore installment. “We at ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ we will not be going quietly,” Mabel promises.

Hulu

“Only Murders” quickly became a sensation after it premiered in late August of last year. It currently boasts a coveted 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a similarly impressive 93% audience score. Many reviews praised the seamless chemistry between its trio of leads, and TheWrap reported that the show broke Hulu records to become the most-watched comedy series premiere in the streamer’s history.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman (“This is Us”) and Jess Rosenthal.