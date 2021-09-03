Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is the Most-Watched Comedy Premiere in Hulu History (Exclusive)

by | September 3, 2021 @ 9:00 AM

Yes, including ”Seinfeld“

“Only Murders in the Building” just killed it on Hulu. The Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez-starring whodunnit just had the most-watched premiere day for any comedy series in Hulu’s history, a spokesperson for the streaming service told TheWrap.

Yes, that includes “Seinfeld” — and about 400+ additional comedies that have streamed to-date on Hulu.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

