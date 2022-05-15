Sally Rooney’s first novel “Conversations with Friends” will be getting the “Normal People” treatment, and fans of the book are eager to see how it's adapted on the screen. Both adaptations can be found on Hulu, with “Conversations with Friends” hailing from the same creative team that brought "Normal People" to life. The latest adaptation has a core of four central characters, who become intertwined romantically and platonically and slightly professionally.
Known for her biting writing, Rooney’s stories bare sharp truths in beautiful but harsh ways.
Set in Ireland, “Conversations with Friends” follows Frances, a young college student who performs poetry with her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi. Frances and Bobbi meet Melissa Baines, an older writer, at one of their performances, and soon become friends with her, spending a lot of time with her and her husband Nick Conway.
Frances strikes up a bond with Nick while Bobbi has eyes for Melissa, and the tangled relationships will force her to confront her ‘repressed nature’ as Bobbi describes it.
Below is a complete photo guide to the cast and characters of Hulu's "Conversations with Friends," which premieres May 15 on the streaming service.