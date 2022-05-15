We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Conversations with Friends’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

Author Sally Rooney’s characters come to life in the Hulu adaptation

| May 15, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

Hulu

Hulu

Sally Rooney’s first novel “Conversations with Friends” will be getting the “Normal People” treatment, and fans of the book are eager to see how it's adapted on the screen. Both adaptations can be found on Hulu, with “Conversations with Friends” hailing from the same creative team that brought "Normal People" to life. The latest adaptation has a core of four central characters, who become intertwined romantically and platonically and slightly professionally. 

 

Known for her biting writing, Rooney’s stories bare sharp truths in beautiful but harsh ways. 

 

Set in Ireland, “Conversations with Friends” follows Frances, a young college student who performs poetry with her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi. Frances and Bobbi meet Melissa Baines, an older writer, at one of their performances, and soon become friends with her, spending a lot of time with her and her husband Nick Conway. 

 

Frances strikes up a bond with Nick while Bobbi has eyes for Melissa, and the tangled relationships will force her to confront her ‘repressed nature’ as Bobbi describes it.

 

Below is a complete photo guide to the cast and characters of Hulu's "Conversations with Friends," which premieres May 15 on the streaming service.

Hulu

Frances (Alison Oliver)

 

Frances met Bobbi in college. They dated for a while, but after the relationship ended, the two remain very close friends. Frances quietly observes her surroundings, barely getting a word in edgewise when she's with Bobbi because they are so opposite. Frances finds herself gravitating toward Nick Conway, who is also reserved and less quick-to-speak than his wife, Melissa.

 

Oliver makes her professional acting debut in “Conversations with Friends.”

Hulu

Bobbi (Sasha Lane)

 

Bobbi is outgoing and very sure of herself. She came to college in Ireland from New York, befriending Frances, and keeping the friendship even after they dated early on.

 

Lane’s credits include the role of Star in "American Honey" (2016), Alice Monaghan in “Hellboy” (2019), Jessica Hyde in “Utopia” (2020) and Hunter C-20 in the Marvel series “Loki” (2021).

Hulu

Melissa Baines (Jemimia Kirke)

 

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa, the writer who notices and takes to Bobbi and Frances at one of their poetry performances. Melissa meets the girls to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean, and keeps in touch with them after, attending more of their readings, inviting them over for dinner and even asking if she can use a quote from one of Frances’ poems in her upcoming book. Melissa is married to Nick, and he also gets roped into the friendships and more.

 

Kirke is best known for playing Jessa alongside Lena Dunham in HBO’s “Girls.” Most recently she appeared in Season 3 of Netlfix’s “Sex Education” as the the new seemingly cool, but actually very strict, headmistress of Moordale Secondary.

Hulu

Nick Conway (Joe Alwyn)

 

When Frances first sees Nick, it’s through an Internet search, and she calls him Melissa's ‘trophy husband’ when texting with Bobbi. Upon meeting him, though, she finds he is less superficial than she first thought. Nick is an actor

 

Alwyn has starred in films like "The Favourite" (2018), "Mary Queen of Scots" (2018), "Harriet" (2019) and more recently opposite Shailene Woodley in "The Last Letter to Your Lover" (2021) He is also well-known as Taylor Swift's longtime boyfriend.

Hulu

Philip (Alex Murphy)

 

Philip seems to be a friendly acquaintance of Frances and Bobbi’s. He gets Frances a job in publishing over the summer, and they often chat about their weekends when they are at work together. 

 

Murphy previously starred in the TV series "The Young Offenders."

Hulu

Dennis, Frances’ Dad (Tommy Tiernan)

 

Dennis Flynn is Frances’ father. Her parents divorced when she was young and she stays with her mom when she comes home from school, but her mom persuades her to visit him once in a while to keep up the relationship. Dennis is an alcoholic and nearly always drunk whenever Frances visits him.

 

Tiernan plays Gerry Quinn in “Derry Girls,” he voices Seán Óg in “Wolfwalkers” (2020) and he also appeared in Ed Sheeran’s music video for “Galway Girl.” Other past works include “About Adam” (2000), and “Small Potatoes” (1999-2001).

Hulu

Paula, Frances Mom (Justine Mitchell)

 

Paula is Frances’ mother. She hosts Frances when she returns from university. Paula knows her daughter well, teasing her for the few words she contributes to conversation. She does her best to get info out of Frances, but even Paula has a hard time getting her daughter to open up. Mitchell has also appeared in “Finding Joy” and "Derry Girls.” She has had larger roles in TV shows like “Amber,” “Cheat,” and “Smother.”

