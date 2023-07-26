‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Trailer Kills Paul Rudd (Video)

Hulu’s favorite trio of true crime podcasters are back for a new murder mystery – this time behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

The “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 trailer reveals that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) embark on their toughest case yet: figuring out who killed Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd), a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. In addition to Rudd, the main cast will be joined by Meryl Streep, who plays Loretta Durkin, an actress in Oliver’s new musical.

The series, which comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”), is executive produced by the pair, as well as Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. “Only Murders in the Building” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The latest trailer comes on the heels of show racking up 11 Emmy Award nominations for its second season. The nominations include Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for Comedy Series and lead and guest actor nods for Short and Nathan Lane.

Hoffman told TheWrap that he is “incredibly grateful and relieved and thrilled” for the recognition the show has received. When asked about Season 3, he teased that the show “didn’t shy away from doubling down on our challenges within this season and going for other things beyond just funny dialogue scenes and things like that.”

“We go pretty big,” he added.

The third season premieres on Hulu on Aug. 8. Check out the trailer in the video below.