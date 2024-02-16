Paul Giamatti, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Batiste and More Sit for TheWrap’s 2024 Oscars Luncheon Portrait Studio | Exclusive Photos

The 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon came to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to toast the year’s best in cinema

Jon Batiste, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti Mark Ruffalo
Oscar nominees Jon Batiste, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Mark Ruffalo (Credit: Jeff Vespa for TheWrap)

The 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon came to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday to toast the year’s best in cinema, from cast and creatives of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

The Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom has been the annual luncheon’s home for all but two of its 40-some years. Designed as a break from campaigning and a collegial event at which everybody can glory in their status as nominees without getting all competitive and worrying about who’s going to win, the event ran true to course with mutual-admiration societies springing up all around the tiered ballroom.

TheWrap was on hand with creative director Jeff Vespa to photograph portraits of nominees in our luncheon studio — from “The Holdovers” stars Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to “Poor Things” supporter Mark Ruffalo and musician nominees Jon Batiste and Diane Warren.

Emma Stone Ryan Gosling Lily Gladstone
Check out all of TheWrap’s 2024 Oscar luncheon portraits in the gallery below.

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Wim Wenders & Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Wim Wenders & Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Wim Wenders, Perfect Days
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Wim Wenders, “Perfect Days”

Enzo Vogrincic, Society of the Snow
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”

Roberto Canessa, J.A. Bayona, Gustavo Zerbino & Enzo Vogrincic- Society of the Snow
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Roberto Canessa, J.A. Bayona, Gustavo Zerbino & Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”

J. A. Bayona, Society of the Snow
Photo by Jeff Vespa

J. A. Bayona, “Society of the Snow”

Tatsuji Nojima, Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki & Kiyoko Shibuya-Godzilla Minus One
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tatsuji Nojima, Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki & Kiyoko Shibuya, “Godzilla Minus One”

Jon Batiste, American Symphony
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jon Batiste, “American Symphony”

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, American Symphony
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, “American Symphony”

Jon Batiste, American Symphony & Diane Warren, Flamin' Hot
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jon Batiste, “American Symphony” & Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”

Diane Warren, Flamin' Hot
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”

Sean Wang- NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”

Sam Davis & Sean Wang- NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sam Davis & Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”

Rodrigo Prieto- Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Cord Jefferson- American Fiction
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Brittany Snow & Nazrin Choudhury- Red, White and Blue
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Brittany Snow & Nazrin Choudhury, “Red, White and Blue”

Brad Booker, Dave Mullins, Sean Ono Lennon-WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Brad Booker, Dave Mullins & Sean Ono Lennon, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer- Barbie
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Robbie Brenner, Barbie
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Robbie Brenner, “Barbie”

Robbie Brenner & Ynon Kreiz, Barbie
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Robbie Brenner & Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”

Ynon Kreiz, Barbie
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”

Nisha Pahuja -To Kill a Tiger
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Nisha Pahuja, “To Kill a Tiger”

Anita Lee, Nisha Pahuja,David Oppenheim- To Kill a Tiger
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Anita Lee, Nisha Pahuja & David Oppenheim, “To Kill a Tiger”

Chad Renfro, Geoffrey Standing Bear & Scott George, Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chad Renfro, Geoffrey Standing Bear & Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Chad Renfro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chad Renfro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Scott George, Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Arthur Max & Elli Griff- Napoleon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Arthur Max & Elli Griff, “Napoleon”

Alex Mechanik & Samy Burch- May December
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Alex Mechanik & Samy Burch, “May December”

David Hemingson, Mark Johnson- The Holdovers
Photo by Jeff Vespa

David Hemingson & Mark Johnson, “The Holdovers”

Ana López-Puigcerver, Montse Ribé & David Martí- Society of the Snow
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ana López-Puigcerver, Montse Ribé & David Martí, “Society of the Snow”

Christian Norlyk & Lasse Lyskkaer- Knight of Fortune
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christian Norlyk & Lasse Lyskkaer, “Knight of Fortune”

Kim Magnusson,Lasse Lyskkaer, Christian Norlyk-Knight of Fortune
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kim Magnusson, Lasse Lyskkaer & Christian Norlyk, “Knight of Fortune”

Jack Fisk- Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jack Fisk, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Janty Yates & David Crossman, Napoleon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Janty Yates & David Crossman, “Napoleon”

John Hoffman & Arlo Washington- The Barber of Little Rock
Photo by Jeff Vespa

John Hoffman & Arlo Washington, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Grace Linn & Trish Adlesic-The ABCs of Book Banning
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Grace Linn & Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”

Kevin Tent -The Holdovers
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”

Kris Bowers, Porché Brinker, Ben Proudfoot-The Last Repair Shop
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kris Bowers, Porché Brinker & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”

Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot- The Last Repair Shop
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”

Ilker Çatak- The Teachers' Lounge
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ilker Çatak, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Michelle Mizner & Mstyslav Chernov-20 Days in Mariupol
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Michelle Mizner & Mstyslav Chernov, “20 Days in Mariupol”

Luc-Ewen Martin Fenouillet, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco & Charley Henley- Napoleon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Luc-Ewen Martin Fenouillet, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco & Charley Henley, “Napoleon”

Nicky Bentham & Misan Harriman- The After
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Nicky Bentham & Misan Harriman, “The After”

Matteo Garrone-Io Capitano
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Matteo Garrone, “Io Capitano”

Peter Sohn & Denise Ream-Elemental
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Peter Sohn & Denise Ream, “Elemental”

Theo Bialek, Guy Williams, Stephane Cerretti & Alexis Wajsbrot-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Theo Bialek, Guy Williams, Stephane Ceretti & Alexis Wajsbrot, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Thomas Giusiano, Marc Rius, Mathieu Rey- Pachyderme
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Thomas Giusiano, Marc Rius & Mathieu Rey, “Pachyderme”

Vincent Rene-Lortie, Samuel Caron - Invincible
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Vincent Rene-Lortie & Samuel Caron, “Invincible”

Tal Kantor & Amit Gicelter -Letter to a Pig
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tal Kantor & Amit Gicelter, “Letter to a Pig”

Rocio Jadue, Maite Alberdi & Julie Goldman, The Eternal Memory
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Rocio Jadue, Maite Alberdi & Julie Goldman, “The Eternal Memory”

Maite Alberdi, The Eternal Memory
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Maite Alberdi, “The Eternal Memory”

Nikos Karamigios, Jermaine Johnson & Ben LeClair- American Fiction
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Nikos Karamigios, Jermaine Johnson & Ben LeClair, “American Fiction”

Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Gareth Edwards, Jay Cooper, Andrew Roberts, “The Creator.”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gareth Edwards, Jay Cooper & Andrew Roberts, “The Creator.”

Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean Zupancic, Erik Aadahl & Tom Ozanich, The Creator
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean Zupancic, Erik Aadahl & Tom Ozanich, “The Creator”

Christine Turner, Arlo Washington & John Hoffman- The Barber of Little Rock
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christine Turner, Arlo Washington & John Hoffman, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Christine Turner, The Barber of Little Rock
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Jean Tsien & S.Leo Chiang, Island In Between
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jean Tsien & S.Leo Chiang, “Island In Between”

Sandra Tapia Díaz, Pablo Berger, Ignasi Estapé, Yuko Harami & Ibón Cormenzana, Robot Dreams
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sandra Tapia Díaz, Pablo Berger, Ignasi Estapé, Yuko Harami & Ibón Cormenzana, “Robot Dreams”

Pablo Berger, Robot Dreams
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Pablo Berger, “Robot Dreams”

Luisa Abel, Hoyte Van Hoytema & Ruth De Jong, Oppenheimer
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Luisa Abel, Hoyte Van Hoytema & Ruth De Jong, “Oppenheimer”

Laura Karpman, American Fiction
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Laura Karpman, “American Fiction”

Jim Wilson, The Zone of Interest
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jim Wilson, “The Zone of Interest”

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pam Koffler, Past Lives
Photo by Jeff Vespa

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon & Pam Koffler, “Past Lives”

Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Jerusha Hess & Chris Bowman, Ninety-Five Senses
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jerusha Hess & Chris Bowman, “Ninety-Five Senses”

Kemp Powers, Christina Steinberg, Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Christopher Miller & Joaquim Dos Santos, Spider-Man_ Across the Spider-Verse
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kemp Powers, Christina Steinberg, Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Christopher Miller & Joaquim Dos Santos, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Johnnie Burn & Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Johnnie Burn & Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Nadia Stacey, Shona Heath, Jerskin Fendrix, James Price & Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Nadia Stacey, Shona Heath, Jerskin Fendrix, James Price & Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

ND Stevenson, Nick Bruno, Eugene Lee Yang, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary & Troy Quane, Nimona
Photo by Jeff Vespa

ND Stevenson, Nick Bruno, Eugene Lee Yang, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary & Troy Quane, “Nimona”

One light-skinned man and two taller Black men pose for a photo. They all wear suits, standing in a dimly lit ballroom.
