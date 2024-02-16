The 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon came to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday to toast the year’s best in cinema, from cast and creatives of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”
The Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom has been the annual luncheon’s home for all but two of its 40-some years. Designed as a break from campaigning and a collegial event at which everybody can glory in their status as nominees without getting all competitive and worrying about who’s going to win, the event ran true to course with mutual-admiration societies springing up all around the tiered ballroom.
TheWrap was on hand with creative director Jeff Vespa to photograph portraits of nominees in our luncheon studio — from “The Holdovers” stars Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to “Poor Things” supporter Mark Ruffalo and musician nominees Jon Batiste and Diane Warren.
Check out all of TheWrap’s 2024 Oscar luncheon portraits in the gallery below.
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”
Wim Wenders & Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”
Wim Wenders, “Perfect Days”
Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”
Roberto Canessa, J.A. Bayona, Gustavo Zerbino & Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”
J. A. Bayona, “Society of the Snow”
Tatsuji Nojima, Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki & Kiyoko Shibuya, “Godzilla Minus One”
Jon Batiste, “American Symphony”
Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, “American Symphony”
Jon Batiste, “American Symphony” & Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”
Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”
Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”
Sam Davis & Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”
Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”
Brittany Snow & Nazrin Choudhury, “Red, White and Blue”
Brad Booker, Dave Mullins & Sean Ono Lennon, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”
Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, “Barbie”
Robbie Brenner, “Barbie”
Robbie Brenner & Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”
Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”
Nisha Pahuja, “To Kill a Tiger”
Anita Lee, Nisha Pahuja & David Oppenheim, “To Kill a Tiger”
Chad Renfro, Geoffrey Standing Bear & Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Chad Renfro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Arthur Max & Elli Griff, “Napoleon”
Alex Mechanik & Samy Burch, “May December”
David Hemingson & Mark Johnson, “The Holdovers”
Ana López-Puigcerver, Montse Ribé & David Martí, “Society of the Snow”
Christian Norlyk & Lasse Lyskkaer, “Knight of Fortune”
Kim Magnusson, Lasse Lyskkaer & Christian Norlyk, “Knight of Fortune”
Jack Fisk, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Janty Yates & David Crossman, “Napoleon”
John Hoffman & Arlo Washington, “The Barber of Little Rock”
Grace Linn & Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”
Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”
Kris Bowers, Porché Brinker & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”
Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”
Ilker Çatak, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Michelle Mizner & Mstyslav Chernov, “20 Days in Mariupol”
Luc-Ewen Martin Fenouillet, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco & Charley Henley, “Napoleon”
Nicky Bentham & Misan Harriman, “The After”
Matteo Garrone, “Io Capitano”
Peter Sohn & Denise Ream, “Elemental”
Theo Bialek, Guy Williams, Stephane Ceretti & Alexis Wajsbrot, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Thomas Giusiano, Marc Rius & Mathieu Rey, “Pachyderme”
Vincent Rene-Lortie & Samuel Caron, “Invincible”
Tal Kantor & Amit Gicelter, “Letter to a Pig”
Rocio Jadue, Maite Alberdi & Julie Goldman, “The Eternal Memory”
Maite Alberdi, “The Eternal Memory”
Nikos Karamigios, Jermaine Johnson & Ben LeClair, “American Fiction”
Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”
Gareth Edwards, Jay Cooper & Andrew Roberts, “The Creator.”
Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean Zupancic, Erik Aadahl & Tom Ozanich, “The Creator”
Christine Turner, Arlo Washington & John Hoffman, “The Barber of Little Rock”
Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”
Jean Tsien & S.Leo Chiang, “Island In Between”
Sandra Tapia Díaz, Pablo Berger, Ignasi Estapé, Yuko Harami & Ibón Cormenzana, “Robot Dreams”
Pablo Berger, “Robot Dreams”
Luisa Abel, Hoyte Van Hoytema & Ruth De Jong, “Oppenheimer”
Laura Karpman, “American Fiction”
Jim Wilson, “The Zone of Interest”
Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”
David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon & Pam Koffler, “Past Lives”
Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Jerusha Hess & Chris Bowman, “Ninety-Five Senses”
Kemp Powers, Christina Steinberg, Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Christopher Miller & Joaquim Dos Santos, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Johnnie Burn & Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Nadia Stacey, Shona Heath, Jerskin Fendrix, James Price & Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”
ND Stevenson, Nick Bruno, Eugene Lee Yang, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary & Troy Quane, “Nimona”
