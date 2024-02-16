The 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon came to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday to toast the year’s best in cinema, from cast and creatives of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

The Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom has been the annual luncheon’s home for all but two of its 40-some years. Designed as a break from campaigning and a collegial event at which everybody can glory in their status as nominees without getting all competitive and worrying about who’s going to win, the event ran true to course with mutual-admiration societies springing up all around the tiered ballroom.

TheWrap was on hand with creative director Jeff Vespa to photograph portraits of nominees in our luncheon studio — from “The Holdovers” stars Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to “Poor Things” supporter Mark Ruffalo and musician nominees Jon Batiste and Diane Warren.

Check out all of TheWrap’s 2024 Oscar luncheon portraits in the gallery below.

Photo by Jeff Vespa Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Wim Wenders & Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Wim Wenders, “Perfect Days”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Roberto Canessa, J.A. Bayona, Gustavo Zerbino & Enzo Vogrincic, “Society of the Snow”

Photo by Jeff Vespa J. A. Bayona, “Society of the Snow”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Tatsuji Nojima, Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki & Kiyoko Shibuya, “Godzilla Minus One”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jon Batiste, “American Symphony”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, “American Symphony”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jon Batiste, “American Symphony” & Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Diane Warren, “Flamin’ Hot”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Sam Davis & Sean Wang, “NĂI NAI & WÀI PÓ”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Brittany Snow & Nazrin Choudhury, “Red, White and Blue”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Brad Booker, Dave Mullins & Sean Ono Lennon, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Robbie Brenner, “Barbie”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Robbie Brenner & Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ynon Kreiz, “Barbie”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Nisha Pahuja, “To Kill a Tiger”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Anita Lee, Nisha Pahuja & David Oppenheim, “To Kill a Tiger”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Chad Renfro, Geoffrey Standing Bear & Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Chad Renfro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Scott George, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Arthur Max & Elli Griff, “Napoleon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Alex Mechanik & Samy Burch, “May December”

Photo by Jeff Vespa David Hemingson & Mark Johnson, “The Holdovers”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ana López-Puigcerver, Montse Ribé & David Martí, “Society of the Snow”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Christian Norlyk & Lasse Lyskkaer, “Knight of Fortune”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kim Magnusson, Lasse Lyskkaer & Christian Norlyk, “Knight of Fortune”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jack Fisk, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Janty Yates & David Crossman, “Napoleon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa John Hoffman & Arlo Washington, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Grace Linn & Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kris Bowers, Porché Brinker & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot, “The Last Repair Shop”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ilker Çatak, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Michelle Mizner & Mstyslav Chernov, “20 Days in Mariupol”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Luc-Ewen Martin Fenouillet, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco & Charley Henley, “Napoleon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Nicky Bentham & Misan Harriman, “The After”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Matteo Garrone, “Io Capitano”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Peter Sohn & Denise Ream, “Elemental”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Theo Bialek, Guy Williams, Stephane Ceretti & Alexis Wajsbrot, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Thomas Giusiano, Marc Rius & Mathieu Rey, “Pachyderme”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Vincent Rene-Lortie & Samuel Caron, “Invincible”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Tal Kantor & Amit Gicelter, “Letter to a Pig”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Rocio Jadue, Maite Alberdi & Julie Goldman, “The Eternal Memory”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Maite Alberdi, “The Eternal Memory”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Nikos Karamigios, Jermaine Johnson & Ben LeClair, “American Fiction”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Gareth Edwards, Jay Cooper & Andrew Roberts, “The Creator.”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean Zupancic, Erik Aadahl & Tom Ozanich, “The Creator”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Christine Turner, Arlo Washington & John Hoffman, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jean Tsien & S.Leo Chiang, “Island In Between”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Sandra Tapia Díaz, Pablo Berger, Ignasi Estapé, Yuko Harami & Ibón Cormenzana, “Robot Dreams”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Pablo Berger, “Robot Dreams”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Luisa Abel, Hoyte Van Hoytema & Ruth De Jong, “Oppenheimer”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Laura Karpman, “American Fiction”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jim Wilson, “The Zone of Interest”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Photo by Jeff Vespa David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon & Pam Koffler, “Past Lives”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jerusha Hess & Chris Bowman, “Ninety-Five Senses”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kemp Powers, Christina Steinberg, Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Christopher Miller & Joaquim Dos Santos, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Johnnie Burn & Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Nadia Stacey, Shona Heath, Jerskin Fendrix, James Price & Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”