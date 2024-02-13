Oscar Luncheon 2024: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and More Hit the Red Carpet | Photo Gallery

The annual gathering toasted “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie” and others at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Emma Stone Ryan Gosling Lily Gladstone
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Lily Gladstone attend the 2024 Oscar nominees luncheon (Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon came to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday to toast the year’s best in cinema, from cast and creatives of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

The Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom has been the annual luncheon’s home for all but two of its 40-some years. Designed as a break from campaigning and a collegial event at which everybody can glory in their status as nominees without getting all competitive and worrying about who’s going to win, the event ran true to course with mutual-admiration societies springing up all around the tiered ballroom.

Check out all the red carpet arrivals, including nominees Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Lily Gladstone, in the gallery below.

Emma Stone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Emma Stone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mark Ruffalo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

One light-skinned man and two taller Black men pose for a photo. They all wear suits, standing in a dimly lit ballroom.
Read Next
Oscar Contenders Take a Short Break From Campaigning at Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Annette Bening attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Annette Bening attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lester Holt Harrison Ford
Read Next
Lester Holt Says He Ad-Libbed His 'Fugitive' Cameo – and Harrison Ford's Response 'Totally Freaked' Him Out | Video
America Ferrera attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

America Ferrera attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mark Ronson attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Mark Ronson attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Sam Rockwell
Read Next
Sam Rockwell Recalls George Clooney Teaching Him How to Be a Leading Man: ‘Can’t Do Bozo the Clown in Every Scene’
Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy attend the 96th attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Giamatti attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Paul Giamatti attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jeffrey Wright attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 12 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lilly Wachowski
Read Next
Lilly Wachowski Returns to Feature Filmmaking With ‘Trash Mountain’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.