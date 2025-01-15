O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says He and Eric Andre Proudly Booed Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw Over Racist Rant

O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Eric Andre were among the many arena-goers that booed Hulk Hogan during Netflix’s WWE show “Monday Night Raw” event on Jan. 7.

Speaking with the “Sway’s Universe” video podcast on Monday, Jackson revealed he attended the WWE event the week prior and added his voice to the many who were not happy to see Hogan make an appearance during the show.

“I was one of them. I’ll show you the video,” Jackson said. “Me, Eric Andre and Wale were giving it to him!”

When asked why they joined the booing crowd, Jackson was quick to answer.

“The racism, bro. It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was,” he said. “If you look up his rant, it’s very detailed. I get a lot of people online who are like, ‘Well, he would be mad if he found out about that whole generation!’ Yeah, well, when I find out, I’ll be mad. But right now? Bringing him out here? What’d you think was going to happen?”

Hogan got slammed with boos during Netflix’s “Monday Night Raw” event. He showed up at the event to promote his Real American Beer – which is partially owned by WWE – but was met with disapproval and expletive-filled chants the moment he grabbed the mic.

“In the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line,” Hogan said amidst the noise. “I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant. But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag-teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag-team partner of all time.”

The boos came out for Hogan because of a leaked sex tape published by Gawker back in 2015. In the video, the wrestler can be heard saying a racist slur. Hogan was temporarily fired from the WWE and dropped from the Hall of Fame in 2015 due to the incident but was reinstated in 2018. Upon his return to the company, Hogan spoke to the WWE locker room and apologized for his use of slurs.

While Hogan got boos for his appearance, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received thunderous applause for opening the event thanking Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

John Cena also felt the love from the crowd as he kicked off the end of his year-long retirement tour from wrestling that night by announcing he would participate in the Royal Rumble, which WWE will hold in Indianapolis on Feb. 1.