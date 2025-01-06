UFC Chief Dana White Joins Meta’s Board of Directors

Sports

The Ultimate Fighting Championship president will be joined by Exor CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst, Mark Zuckerberg shares

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC CEO and president Dana White has been elected to join Meta’s board of directors, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech conglomerate announced on Monday.

He will be joined by Exor CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst.

“Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” White added. “I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”

Kevin O'Leary (Credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Read Next
'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Says He's Near Deal to Buy TikTok: 'We're Doing This'

The news came just days after the company behind Facebook and Instagram promoted former George W. Bush deputy chief of staff Joel Kaplan to head of its global policy team. It also came nearly a year after Sheryl Sandberg stepped down from the board after 12 years.

“I am honored to be able to contribute to the future of one of the most significant companies of the 21st century,” Elkann said on Monday. “I look forward to bringing my global experience and long-term perspective to the board as Meta continues to shape and push the next frontiers of innovation and technology.”

Songhurst echoed, “As part of Meta’s advisory group, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities to scale new products and grow AI and enterprise capabilities and I’m honored to be asked to join the board to further this work.”

“I love social media. And I’m excited to be a small part of the future of AI and emerging technologies,” White added on Instagram following the initial press release.

Joel Kaplan (Credit: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images)
Read Next
Meta Appoints Republican Joel Kaplan as Global Policy Chief

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments