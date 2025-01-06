‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Says He’s Near Deal to Buy TikTok: ‘We’re Doing This’

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary on Monday said he’s nearing a deal to purchase TikTok’s U.S. business in a move that would save the popular app from being banned from the States. TikTok is set to be banned from the U.S. on Jan. 19, unless the company’s parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, can find a buyer for its American business.

O’Leary, while making an appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox News, said he’ll need the assistance of president-elect Donald Trump to get the deal across the finish line.

“Trump will be who we have to work with to close the deal in the months ahead. So I wanted to let him know, as well as others in his cabinet, that we’re doing this, and we’re going to need their help.”

Earlier in the day, O’Leary posted on X that he was partnering with former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt on his bid for TikTok.

I’m excited to share that I’m partnering with Frank McCourt and the visionary team at @pro_jectliberty to lead The People’s Bid for TikTok!



This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users.… pic.twitter.com/kzxk5RfEgY — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 6, 2025

A deal for TikTok’s American business will not be cheap. Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives told TheWrap last month a deal for TikTok — which has 170 million monthly users in the U.S. — would cost a record-setting $300 billion.

The TikTok ban was initially floated during Trump’s first administration, before ultimately being passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last April. The chief concern U.S. lawmakers have with TikTok is that it doubles as a spyware app for the Chinese government; TikTok, according to Chinese law, is required to share user data with China’s communist government, if it is asked to do so.

Most Americans do not seem to be too concerned with China’s government having easy access to their data, though. Only 32% of Americans are in favor of the U.S. government banning TikTok, according to a Pew Research Center survey in September.

Despite his initial support, Trump has since changed his tune on banning TikTok, saying last year that he would like to “save” the app. And in December, Trump reiterated he would like to keep TikTok in the U.S. He said he’d “take a look” at saving TikTok, noting he had a “warm spot” in his heart for it because it helped get young people to vote for him.

TikTok has been scrambling to find a legal remedy to keep its app in the U.S. as its ban date approaches. In mid-December, The U.S. Supreme Court said it would listen to arguments from TikTok on why it should block the law behind the ban. That crucial hearing is set for Friday.