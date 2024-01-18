Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the Meta Platforms board after 12 years.

The former chief operating officer of the parent of Facebook and Instagram said in a post that she let the board know she will not stand for reelection in May. She exited from her executive role in 2022.

“After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition,” Sandberg said in a Wednesday post on Facebook, which she shared with a photo of herself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Under Mark’s leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” Sandberg’s post continued. “Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.”

Sandberg said she “will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship” and praised his leadership and the board for both personal and professional relationships.

Responding to her post, Zuckerberg thanked Sandberg for her “extraordinary contributions” to the company. “Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years. I look forward to this next chapter together!”

Sandberg, 54, the author of “Lean In,” previously worked for Google, McKinsey & Co. and The World Bank, and also did a stink as chief of staff at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, before joining what was then Facebook. A Harvard MBA, she is also a board member at Momentive, the parent of SuveyMonkey, which her late husband ran as CEO.

With a substantial holding of Meta stock, she is worth about $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.