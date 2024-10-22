‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Holds Onto Top Spot on Netflix’s Most-Watched TV List With 8.8 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Outer Banks” Season 4 held onto its title as Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week for the second week in a row.

After the first half of Season 4 debuted atop the list following its Oct. 10 premiere with 15.5 million views, “Outer Banks” Season 4 maintained its dominance on the English TV list with 8.8 million views during the week of Oct. 14, despite its viewership being cut nearly in half. Viewing also spiked for “Outer Banks” Season 1, which rose to the No. 8 spot on the list with 2.2 million views.

Viewership for “Outer Banks” Season 4 narrowly outpaced the newest season of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which debuted its third season on Oct. 17 and scored 7 million views to land in second place on the English TV list.

Netflix hits “Nobody Wants This” and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” slid down further on the list, with “Nobody Wants This” taking third place with 6.2 million views in its fourth week on the streamer while Ryan Murphy’s anthology series scored fourth place with 5.3 million views in its fifth week. “Love Is Blind” Season 7 was next with 3.3 million views ahead of the debut of the finale.

On the film front, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth’s “Lonely Planet” jumped up to the No. 1 spot on the English films list with 13.7 million views, improving from its viewership of 11 million in its debut week last week. That saw the romance movie take third place on the list, behind “The Menendez Brothers” documentary and “The Predator.”

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, “Woman of the Hour,” scored second place on the films list with 9.9 million views, while “Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare” took third place with 7 million views.

“The Menendez Brothers” fell to 6.9 million views after debuting atop the films list last week with 22.7 million views, while “Sing” spent its 13th week on the streamer’s most-watched films list with 5.9 million views.