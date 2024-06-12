The beloved blue raincoat-wearing bear is making his return to the big screen in “Paddington in Peru,” which just dropped its official trailer Wednesday.

“Aunt Lucy, I have very important news: We’re coming to visit you,” Ben Whishaw’s Paddington says in a voiceover. “The Browns are coming to Peru!”

The light-hearted trailer begins with Paddington seated in a photo booth, taking pictures for his passport and munching on a marmalade sandwich. He needs documentation in order for him and his adopted London family to travel to his birth place of Peru.

His excitement quickly transforms into fear when the Brown family arrives to South America’s Home for Retired Bears — with Aunt Lucy nowhere to be found.

The official logline reads: “Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

“Paddington in Peru” is the third installment in the trilogy — following the first film, “Paddington,” released in 2014, and the sequel, “Paddington 2,” in 2017. After seven years, the heartwarming family comedy is returning.

Whishaw will return as the voice of Paddington, however, a new and rather iconic face will be making an appearance this time around. Olivia Colman will star as a guitar playing nun, as seen in the trailer.

Additionally, Sally Hawkins, who played Mrs. Brown in the previous two films, will not be returning. The bear’s adopted mother will now be played by Emily Mortimer.

The other big change for the franchise is the third film’s director, Dougal Wilson, who is making his directorial debut. Wilson took over from Paul King, who remains on the “Paddington” team as an executive producer and provided the story.

The film is set to release in the U.K. on Nov. 8, while Americans will have to wait just a bit longer for its U.S. release on Jan. 17, 2025.