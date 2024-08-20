Inside the Bronfman Bid for Paramount: No ‘Operational Distractions’ of Skydance Merger, Better for ‘B’ Shareholders | Exclusive

Available to WrapPRO members

The $4.3 billion bid calls for a structure where the board would have more independent control over Paramount than under Skydance, according to Bronfman’s offer letter

Edgar Bronfman, Jr. (Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
Edgar Bronfman, Jr. (Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Edgar Bronfman’s late-breaking, $4.3 billion offer to acquire Paramount Global argues that it avoids the “inequitable governance arrangement” of the $8 billion bid by Skydance Media and removes operational distractions of a merger with Skydance, according to the offer letter reviewed by TheWrap.

The offer letter maintains that the terms of his bid are more favorable to second-tier investors by proposing that Paramount operate as a standalone public company.

“Our proposal represents a much more favorable outcome for Paramount stockholders and creates a far more viable public company than the Skydance Deal,” Bronfman wrote. 

The Bronfman bid submitted on Monday night would aim to double Paramount’s adjusted earnings in the first year through a combination of $3 billion in permanent cost savings and the use of technologies to enhance Paramount’s capabilities — and nearly triple its stock price, Bronfman wrote in the 13-page offer letter sent to Paramount’s special committee evaluating bids.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.