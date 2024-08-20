Inside the Bronfman Bid for Paramount: No ‘Operational Distractions’ of Skydance Merger, Better for ‘B’ Shareholders | Exclusive

Edgar Bronfman’s late-breaking, $4.3 billion offer to acquire Paramount Global argues that it avoids the “inequitable governance arrangement” of the $8 billion bid by Skydance Media and removes operational distractions of a merger with Skydance, according to the offer letter reviewed by TheWrap.

The offer letter maintains that the terms of his bid are more favorable to second-tier investors by proposing that Paramount operate as a standalone public company.

“Our proposal represents a much more favorable outcome for Paramount stockholders and creates a far more viable public company than the Skydance Deal,” Bronfman wrote.

The Bronfman bid submitted on Monday night would aim to double Paramount’s adjusted earnings in the first year through a combination of $3 billion in permanent cost savings and the use of technologies to enhance Paramount’s capabilities — and nearly triple its stock price, Bronfman wrote in the 13-page offer letter sent to Paramount’s special committee evaluating bids.