Edgar Bronfman Jr. Makes Last-Minute $4.3 Billion Bid for Paramount

Available to WrapPRO members

The media investor and former Warner Music CEO vies for Shari Redstone’s stake in National Amusements ahead of Skydance’s go-shop window deadline

Edgar Bronfman and Shari Redstone 2
Media investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Shari Redstone, Paramount Global's non-executive chairwoman (Credit: Gary Gershoff for WireImage/Bruce Glikas for Getty Images)

Media investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. has submitted a last-minute bid to stop the planned merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global, offering $4.3 billion for Shari Redstone’s stake in National Amusements Inc., TheWrap has learned.

The bid was submitted to the special committee on Monday night. The offer includes $2.4 billion to acquire NAI, $1.5 billion to pay down Paramount global debt and the remaining money to pay a $400 million Skydance deal-breakup fee. For investors, the proposed deal “significantly lessens the dilution” that would be required under the $8 billion Skydance deal, according to an individual close to the matter.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.