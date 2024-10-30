Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Bring Back an Iconic ‘Simple Life’ Catchphrase in ‘The Encore’ Teaser

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are finally reuniting on-camera all thanks to Peacock.

The “Simple Life” pair is teaming back up for “Paris & Nicole: The Encore.” In a new teaser, the duo can be seen judging a singer for their apparent opera audition before stopping her mid-song to offer notes.

“Sorry, can you hold for a sec?” Hilton asks into a megaphone, to which Richie agrees, “Something’s not right.”

“Try it again, but this time only use the words ‘Sanasa,’” Hilton says. The two have to clarify to the singer they want her to sing using only “Sanasa.” Once the auditioner re-starts, we’re then hit with an even more iconic catchphrase: “That’s hot.”

The Peacock series will follow the friends for the first time since they filmed “The Simple Life” in the 2000s. The three-episode show premieres Dec. 12, with the the following synopsis:

“More than 20 years since OG reality icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie first took the world by storm, the life-long friends reunite in a new series. Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.’”

On “The Simple Life,” the heiresses criss-crossed the country taking on a slew of different low-paying jobs and working shifts — including stints as farmhands, cleaners, camp counselors and fast food employees. They later moved from their odd jobs to testing their mettle in the corporate world.

The show ran for five seasons from 2003-07, eventually moving from Fox to E!

Watch the full teaser for “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” before its Dec. 12 premiere on Peacock, above.