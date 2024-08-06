Paris Olympics Streaming Hits 17 Billion Minutes, Tops Viewing for All Prior Games Combined

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

It’s safe to say that streaming the Olympics has been successful for NBCUniversal. As of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, streaming viewership for Paris 2024 officially surpassed streaming for all prior Olympics combined. The event clocked in at 17 billion minutes, a total that was primarily led by Peacock.

For comparison’s sake, 16.8 billion minutes in total were watched for the previous Summer and Winter Games. Those games accounted for 4.48 billion minutes on streaming. Peacock, which offers every sport and event for all 329 medal events, has undoubtably spearheaded this large number, though the total of streaming minutes also includes key NBCU digital platforms.

This success hasn’t just been limited to streaming. On linear, the NBC broadcast of the games has continued to rank No. 1 among Adults 18-49. That has been consistent from when the Paris Olympics started on July 27 to last Sunday, Aug. 4. Looking ahead, NBC is on pace to win the demographic for the 2023-24 season, which ends in September.

Starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 26, NBCUniversal has averaged 32.6 million viewers across the combined live broadcast for Paris Prime, which takes place from 2-5 p.m. ET, and U.S. primetime, which takes place from 8-11 p.m. ET. That number was taken from Total Audience Delivery across 11 days, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. It also marks a 79% increase from Tokyo, which saw an average of 18.2 million viewers.

The Paris Prime live viewership includes viewership from NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2 and additional NBCU digital platforms. As for primetime viewership, that includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

This is the second day in a row NBCUniversal has seen a major viewership win for the Olympics. Earlier this week, it was reported that last Sunday’s coverage brought in the second largest daily audience for the Paris Games to date. Sunday saw 35.4 million viewers, according to fast national data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, a number that was nearly double that of the comparable Sunday during the Tokyo Olympics. That day saw Team USA win medals thanks to Noah Lyles, Suni Lee and Bobby Finke.