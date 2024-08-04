Taylor Swift Praises Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson in Olympics Promo | Video

Taylor Swift has nothing but praise for three Americans competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson are each highlighted in a new video set to Swift’s song “Style” that was released Sunday by NBC.

The beginning of the video features a quote by French designer Coco Chanel: “Every day is a fashion show and the world your runway.” Swift then begins, “Never be afraid to show them who you are” as footage of each athlete plays.

You can watch the clip below:

"Never be afraid to show them who you are…especially when the whole world is watching." –@taylorswift13



Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style.



Primetime in Paris: Tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/uc9ZZ9wGuT — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

“Especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift continues. “Because there’s no one way to be the best — no one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow.”

“You do what you love. Love what you do. You believe in your style,” the singer says. “Katie, Sha’Carri and Simone: three American stars, three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris.

Each of the athletes in the video are known as the greatest in their sport, if not of all time across the board. On Saturday Ledecky, who made her first trip to the Olympics in 2012 at the age of 15, edged out Australia’s Ariarne Titmus to win her fourth consecutive gold medal in the 800m swimming event. The medal is her 9th Olympic gold in total.

Biles has dominated Olympics coverage in the last week. The 27-year-old led Team USA to the gold medal in the team final on Tuesday and also earned two additional individual golds since then. The Houston, Texas based gymnast is unmatched across the history of the sport and regularly performs skills that no one else can.

Richardson has also enjoyed a triumphant Olympics after she was suspended from the Tokyo Games following a failed drug test. On Saturday Richardson earned the silver medal after St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred surprised the world and won the country’s first-ever Olympic medal.