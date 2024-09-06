Patricia Arquette’s Murdaugh Family Murders Project Ordered to Limited Series at Hulu

After getting a taste of prestige true crime television with “The Act” and “Escape at Dannemora,” Patricia Arquette has set her next miniseries event at Hulu.

The streamer gave a limited series order to an “untitled Murdaugh murders” project on Friday. The show is “based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular ‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast’ – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case,” per the official description.

In June 2021, Maggie and her 22-year-old son Paul were found murdered on their family’s South Carolina property. In a twist, it was discovered that patriarch Alex, who called in their dead bodies, was actually found guilty of the crime. Additionally, more murders have since been linked to the Murdaughs.

The case was previously examined in Netflix’s “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” docuseries, as well as other TV news specials and podcasts.

The untitled limited series comes from co-creator and showrunner Michael D. Fuller (“Quarry,” “Rectify,” “Locke & Key”) and fellow co-creator Erin Lee Carr (“Britney vs. Spears,” “I Love You, Now Die,” “Mommy Dead and Dearest”). Nick Antosca (“A Friend of the Family,” “The Act,” “Candy”) and Alex Hedlund executive produce for Eat the Cat, while Mandy Matney will also EP with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, as the studio.

The above team previously worked together on “The Act,” which won Arquette an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Variety was first to report the news.