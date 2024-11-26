Patrick J. Adams Reveals ‘Drinking Too Much’ and Depression Led to Early ‘Suits’ Exit

Patrick J. Adams revealed that drinking too much and poor mental health led to his early exit from “Suits.”

While speaking with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his “Dinner’s on Me” podcast, Adams admitted to the reasons he stepped away from the show after Season 7. According to him, a dependence on alcohol and mental health struggles forced him to bow out early.

“I wasn’t taking good care of my mental health and I was drinking too much [at] the end of Season 7,” Adams said. “I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Pretty miserable [and] I would say, pretty depressed. I didn’t have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, and not really knowing how to talk about it.”

He added, “I would numb myself [to] deal with my insecurity and my fears. And they just weren’t working. And they were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father. That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad.’ The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen.”

Adams was absent for the final two seasons of USA’s hit legal drama. He told Ferguson that as Season 8 got closer he realized the only real reason he was thinking about doing the show still was for the money, which ultimately wasn’t a good enough reason.

“The only reason to stay was … money,” Adams said. “I didn’t know what else to offer. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage.”

Adams did however return for the final two episodes of the series – reprising his role as Michael Ross.

The “Suits” franchise is stronger than ever after a massive online blowup when it hit streamers a few years back. A spinoff series titled “Suits: LA” lands on NBC in Feb. 2025. It stars Stephen Amell in the lead and “Suits” alum Macht is set for a three episode guest role as Harvey Specter.

No word if Adams will also appear in the spinoff but he stays locked into the “Suits” world through a rewatch podcasts he co-hosts with fellow show star Sarah Rafferty.