First ‘Suits: LA’ Teaser Lawyers Up in Sunny California

“Suits: L.A.” is bringing some sunshine to the courtroom.

In the first teaser for the NBC spinoff series, everything is sunshine and palm trees in the Los Angeles-based law firm where Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, begins working. Outside of the office, Ted and his colleague (Josh McDermitt) can be seen throwing back their heads with laughter at a martini-filled rooftop dinner.

The teaser also nods to the O.G. “Suits” title sequence’s music, featuring Ima Robot’s “Greenback Boogie.”

Not only is the spinoff series set in Los Angeles, but it was also filmed in the sunny city after the production moved from Vancouver, where the NBC procedural first shot its pilot, to SoCal earlier this year.

The official logline is as follows: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Beyond Amell and McDermitt, the ensemble for “Suits: L.A.” also includes Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.

Earlier this week, “Suits” star Gabriel Macht revealed he will reprise his beloved role as attorney Harvey Specter from the original USA show on “Suits: L.A.” The actor, who played Specter through all nine seasons of “Suits,” will appear in a recurring role on “Suits: L.A.” and is the only original cast member announced to appear in the spinoff series so far.

“Suits: L.A.” will premiere Sunday, Feb. 23, from 9:00 – 10:oo p.m. after the two-hour series premiere of “The Americas” at 7:00 p.m. and before the series premiere of “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.