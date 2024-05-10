Frank Grillo Joins ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 as Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo will reprise the role of Rick Flag Sr. in Season 2 of Max’s “Peacemaker.”

The actor, whose credits include the “Captain America” and “Purge” franchises, “Kingdom,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Lamborghini,” first portrayed the role in animated form in “Creature Commandos.”

“Christopher Smith and Rick Sr. have a little unfinished business to take care of,” James Gunn wrote on Instagram Friday to announce the casting.

Season 2 of the series, which is written and directed by Gunn and stars John Cena, will continue to explore the explosive escapades of the titular antihero — a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. In addition to Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee also return.

The sophomore season was delayed in January 2023 when Gunn said he was too busy writing “Superman” and the animated series “Creature Commandos.” The delay was further exacerbated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Season 2 and is directing three of them, including the first. He and Peter Safran serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Grillo is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, 42West and Paul Hastings.