James Gunn’s Saturday is certainly an exciting one. DC’s cochairman and co-CEO revealed on Instagram that shooting for the second season of “Peacemaker” is now underway — and confirmed to fans on Threads that, yes, he’s also filming “Superman” at the same time.

Gunn captioned a photo of the Peacemaker helmet “Day 1 S2” and included a mermaid emoji, a reference to Vigilante’s (played by Freddie Stroma) Season 1 reveal that it’s his favorite emoji. He also explained that he was able to swing being part of both projects thanks to doing this pre-shoot photograph on a Saturday.

Gunn is the brain behind the hit John Cena Max series, with the success of both the show and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” helping to usher in his role as the public face of DC Studios and the director of 2025’s “Superman.”

Cena also posted a photo on Instagram of that shiny silver helmet in the woods earlier in the day, though it is unclear when said picture was taken. “Superman” began production in late February, which James Gunn teased with a reveal of the new Superman suit’s S-shield emblem.

The show’s second season was delayed in January of last year. At the time, Gunn said he was too busy writing “Superman” and the animated series “Creature Commandos” — and it also came ahead of the WGA and SAG strikes. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and has done the same for “Peacemaker” Season 2. He also directed five episodes the first season. He’ll continue to direct in Season 2, though he noted on Threads that he’s joined by three other directors this time around.

Both the Peacemaker character himself and the Suicide Squad’s sinister boss Amanda Waller are each set to be part of the new DC universe that Gunn is creating, using the same actors — remnants from the previous Zack Snyder “Snyderverse” era of DC movies set to continue forward in new projects. Other characters that Gunn has teased bringing forward from existing projects include the Blue Beetle from the “Blue Beetle” film, while the most recent Batman film will continue in an alternate timeline from the rest of the rebooted DC film universe.

“Peacemaker” also stars Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. The “Peacemaker” support team also made a post-credits cameo in the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — a spot reportedly originally earmarked for The Rock.