Peacock Added to Spectrum Packages as Part of New Multiyear NBCUniversal Deal

Peacock will soon be free for all Spectrum TV Select video customers thanks to a new multiyear deal between NBCUniversal and Charter. Charter will continue its carriage of NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks while making ad-supported Peacock available to Spectrum TV Select customers at no additional cost in the coming months.

The deal comes after Charter struck similar deals to add Disney+, ESPN+, Max and discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, AMC+ and Televisa Univision’s Vix to Spectrum packages in an effort to bundle cable subscriptions with streaming availability. With Peacock, that brings the value of streaming subscriptions added for free to $65.

“This extension of our strategic relationship with Charter ensures Spectrum video customers will continue to have access to the leading media portfolio, whether they choose to watch on traditional TV or stream it on Peacock,” NBCUniversal Content Distribution Chairman Matt Bond said in a statement. “We also achieved our primary goal, which was to strike a deal that recognizes the value of our linear programming and the investments we’ve made in developing premium content, expanding the distribution of Peacock to more consumers. We are pleased to partner with Charter to reach these objectives to the benefit of our viewers.”

“With the renewal of our long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal, we now have completed deals with every major programmer to create better flexibility and greater value to our customers by including DTC streaming apps with their Spectrum TV service, at no extra cost,” Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition, Charter Communications, said in a statement.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we plan to extend this customer-first philosophy and deliver even greater value and choice to better align with customers’ current viewing preferences, including through hybrid linear DTC relationships, DTC streaming to Internet-only subscribers, and smaller video packages with DTC add-ons. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to join forces with us for the benefit of our video and broadband customers.”